    UP court links communal riots to political appeasement, praises CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership

    In his remark, Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwaka said that the primary reason behind communal riots in India stems from political parties' engagement in appeasing a particular religious community.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    A recent observation by a sessions court in Bareilly sheds light on the root causes of communal riots in India, pointing to the appeasement of a specific religious community by political parties. The court also commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as an exemplar of a dedicated religious leader in a position of power.

    The comments were made while summoning Muslim cleric Maulana Tauqeer Razam in connection with the 2010 Bareilly riots case.

    In his remark, Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwaka said that the primary reason behind communal riots in India stems from political parties' engagement in appeasing a particular religious community.

    According to the judge, this approach boosts the morale of prominent figures within that community, leading to a belief that even in the event of riots, they would be shielded from consequences due to political protection.

    The court summoned Maulana Tauqeer Razam, a cleric believed to be the mastermind behind the 2010 Bareilly riots. The judge noted that the police, at the time, seemed to support the cleric by omitting his name as an accused in the chargesheet.

    Drawing parallels between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the concept of a Philosopher King coined by Plato, the judge praised Yogi Adityanath for embodying the principles of sacrifice and dedication in his role as both a religious leader and a political figure.

    Addressing the delays in the Indian judicial system, the judge expressed concerns about the incentive rioters receive due to prolonged legal proceedings. The perceived likelihood of escaping punishment encourages individuals to engage in riots, as the judicial process takes years to deliver justice.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
