Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers' 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services

    This protest is likely to cause disruptions to train services, with farmers planning to sit on railway tracks in various districts, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur, as highlighted by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

    Farmers 'Rail Roko' protest brings demands back to forefront, disruptions feared in train services AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Protesting farmers, resuming their march towards Delhi, are set to stage a nationwide 'rail roko' agitation today (March 10), lasting for four hours. Organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, this protest aims to press their demands with the central government. Taking place between 12 pm and 4 pm, the 'rail roko' demonstration follows the recent 'Delhi Chalo' march.

    The nationwide 'rail roko' agitation is expected to witness hundreds of farmers gathering at nearly 60 locations across Haryana and Punjab. This protest is likely to cause disruptions to train services, with farmers planning to sit on railway tracks in various districts, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur, as highlighted by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

    Notably, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union—all integral components of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha—will actively partake in the 'rail roko' agitation. As a pre-emptive measure, security has been heightened along all borders in preparation for the protest.

    In response to potential disturbances, authorities in Haryana have imposed Section 144 in Ambala district on Sunday. Stringent police presence has been deployed in areas considered tense.

    The protest is expected to impact inter-city and state train schedules, reminiscent of disruptions witnessed last month on the Delhi-Amritsar route when farmers staged a sit-in agitation on the tracks.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details AJR

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; 15 rescued to shore

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals avv

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP reach seat sharing arrangement

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, says Chandrababu Naidu gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, says Naidu

    Recent Stories

    Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26 RKK

    Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping vkp

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details AJR

    Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

    Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic crowned winner RKK

    Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic crowned winner

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state vkp

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon