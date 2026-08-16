A father took his two-year-old daughter on her first bike ride in Mumbai's Kalyan area. The child was overwhelmed with joy and waved at passersby.

A father and daughter duo have captured the hearts of millions after sharing their first bike ride ever together. The father described how his two-year-old loved "scooting around the house" on her little toy bike, so he decided to take her on her first real bike ride.

The child, as seen in the video, was overwhelmed with happiness. She smiled throughout the journey, clearly enjoying the new experience. She kept adorably waving at passersby in Mumbai's Kalyan area.

The toddler loved scooting around the house on her toy bike

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers praising the father for creating a beautiful memory with his daughter. Many commented on the child's infectious smile and excitement.

The clip has been widely shared, with netizens calling it a "wholesome" and "heartwarming" moment.