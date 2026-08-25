The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, has approved a new scheme providing lifetime free travel on all state-run UPSRTC buses for women aged 60 and above. The move is set to benefit over 1 crore elderly women in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana', providing lifetime free travel across all public buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to women aged 60 and above residing in the State.

The scheme was launched alongside 23 other key proposals. The eligible passengers can access free travel by presenting a valid government identity proof, such as a Voter ID card or identity card.

Free Travel for 1 Crore Women

Speaking to the reporters, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said that the move aims to ease commuting for elderly women while providing long-term financial relief.

"On the occasion of Rakhi, for our sisters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Government have taken a decision today. For all mothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh who have completed 60 years of age, free travel for life has been approved across all buses under the transport department," Singh said.

He further noted that the women aged above 60 can travel anywhere across the State free of cost for life, in any of the 14,244 buses in the State. Over 10 million (1 crore) women across Uttar Pradesh are set to benefit from the initiative, he emphasised.

"Our mothers and sisters will face no commuting difficulties. They can travel anytime across all 14,244 buses in our fleet, and this facility has been provided to them. Nearly 1 crore mothers and sisters will benefit from this decision.

New Electric Buses to be Procured

Singh underlined that along with the free bus travel scheme for women, the cabinet also approved a Rs 400-crore proposal to procure 250 new electric buses to enhance public transit. "Our second proposal of Rs 400 crore has also been approved, under which we will purchase 250 electric buses. I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving both these proposals," he said. (ANI)