The Madhya Pradesh BJP will hold its two-day state executive committee meeting in Orchha on August 30-31. Over 300 leaders will attend to discuss organisational expansion, booth strengthening, and the party's upcoming strategy.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its two-day state executive committee meeting in Orchha on August 30 and 31, aiming to focus on organisational expansion, booth strengthening and the party's upcoming strategy, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal said on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 9 am on August 30 and conclude at noon on August 31. More than 300 leaders, including Union Ministers, members of the state core committee, national and state office-bearers, state executive members, district presidents, district in-charges, divisional in-charges and presidents of various party wings, are expected to participate.

Speaking to reporters at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, BJP president Khandelwal said the meeting had been scheduled before but was postponed due to the Datia by-election. "We had earlier announced the date of the state executive committee meeting, but it had to be postponed due to the by-election. Now, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 am on August 30 and conclude at 12 noon on August 31. More than 300 delegates, including all our Union Ministers, members of the core team, national and state office-bearers, state executive members, district presidents, district in-charges, divisional in-charges and presidents of various party wings, will participate. The two-day meeting will be held in Orchha," Khandelwal said.

Focus on Organisational Strengthening

He said the meeting would deliberate on ways to make the organisation stronger, more active and effective, besides discussing upcoming organisational programmes, booth strengthening, expansion and training.

Additionally, the BJP state chief also said the party remains continuously active and works in an election mode by strengthening its organisational network and keeping its various fronts engaged among people. "Our party remains continuously active and in election mode, working to activate and strengthen the organisation. Meetings of all our fronts are held every month. These meetings could not be held for the past two months, but our routine meetings of the Mahila Morcha, ST Morcha and OBC Morcha were held today. Our fronts are working among society and party workers, discussing their progress, conveying the party's message and ensuring that they remain continuously active among the people," Khandelwal added.