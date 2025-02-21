UP Budget 2025-26: New schemes launched to honour Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and more

CM Yogi unveiled the UP Budget 2025-26, prioritizing the poor, farmers, youth, and women. The budget focuses on infrastructure development, economic growth, and social welfare initiatives, aiming to transform UP into an economic powerhouse.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that the budget embodies the spirit of 'priority to the deprived,' dedicated to uplifting the poor, farmers, youth, and women in line with the vision of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah.' CM Yogi made the remark while addressing a press conference held at Tilak Hall, following the presentation of the 2025-26 Financial Year Budget in the Assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Detailing key features of the budget, the Chief Minister highlighted that by adopting Prime Minister Modi’s 5 Ts—Trade, Tourism, Technology, Tradition, and Talent—as a guiding mantra, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a labor-driven state into a formidable economic powerhouse.

He said, "Once considered a BIMARU state, UP has emerged as a revenue-surplus state, setting new benchmarks in governance and development. "

CM Yogi Adityanath underscored that Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has presented the largest budget among all Indian states. This marks the ninth consecutive budget under the leadership of PM Modi, reflecting the state’s commitment to sustained progress. He said, "The transformative steps taken over the last eight years have yielded significant results, and this budget holds paramount importance for the future. "

He added, "As Uttar Pradesh celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution’s implementation and the state’s establishment—both milestones achieved in January 1950—this budget not only honors the past 75 years of development but also lays the foundation for the next 25 years, shaping UP’s trajectory toward unprecedented growth."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced several key initiatives under the UP Budget 2025-26, emphasizing the government's commitment to inclusive development and social welfare.

He said, "The state government is establishing a Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, which will serve as a hub for propagating his philosophy and advancing the constitutional principle of prioritizing the deprived. A Sardar Patel District Economic Zone will be set up in every district over 100 acres under the PPP model to boost economic growth. The state will also establish 10 Sant Kabir Textile Parks and 2 Sant Ravidas Leather Parks on a PPP basis, further promoting employment and industrial expansion."

Honoring former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, libraries will be built in urban areas in his memory. The 150th anniversary of the UP Agriculture Department will be observed as "Seed Year", with the establishment of a Seed Park at Attari Agricultural Field, Lucknow, in a tribute to Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, the champion of farmers, at a cost of Rs 251 crore.

He said, "For the welfare of farmers, Mata Shabri Canteens and Rest Houses will be set up in every agricultural market, providing meals at subsidized rates. Moreover, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana, ensuring merit-based scooty distribution to outstanding female students pursuing higher education."

In support of working women, hostels named after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar will be built in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, and Agra, creating safe and affordable accommodation.

CM Yogi highlighted that since 2017-18, every UP budget has been dedicated to a specific cause:

- *2017-18:* Farmers and agriculture

- *2018-19:* Infrastructure and industrial revival

- *2019-20:* Women empowerment

- *2020-21:* Youth and employment generation

- *2021-22:* Self-reliance through empowerment

- *2022-23:* Antyodaya-driven self-reliance

- *2023-24:* Rapid and inclusive development

- *2024-25:* Ramrajya and tourism

- *2025-26:* Priority to the deprived under the ethos of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'

Calling this budget a reflection of UP’s strength and the commitment of the double-engine government, CM Yogi stated that Rs 2,25,561.49 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, with a significant focus on infrastructure development. This investment will generate employment, accelerate economic growth, and solidify Uttar Pradesh’s position as a thriving economic powerhouse.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable economic growth, stating that the state’s GDP has surged from Rs 12,89,000 crore in 2017-18 to an estimated Rs 27,51,000 crore in 2024-25. This progress was achieved despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted economies worldwide for three years.

In 2016-17, UP ranked sixth in economic strength among Indian states; today, it stands at the second position. This achievement has been made possible by eliminating revenue leakages, leveraging technology, and implementing innovative revenue collection methods. The government's efforts in revenue mobilization have been recognized nationwide, with financial experts also praising these initiatives.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the state’s fiscal discipline, noting that UP’s fiscal deficit is 2.9% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), well below the 3% benchmark. This reflects the strong financial management of the state. He said, "NITI Aayog has placed Uttar Pradesh among the 'front-runner' states in fiscal deficit management. Additionally, the state’s Physical Health Index has improved, and its capital expenditure ratio (1.8% to 19.3%) surpasses the national average."

UP’s MSME and One District, One Product (ODOP) initiatives have gained nationwide recognition. Over the past eight years, the state has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, of which Rs 15 lakh crore has already been implemented, generating employment opportunities for 60 lakh youth.

He stated, "The budget includes Rs 28,478.31 crore for new initiatives, with Rs 1,79,131.04 crore—22% of the total budget—allocated for infrastructure development across energy, irrigation, industries, urban development, housing, and civil aviation. Additionally, Rs 1,06,360 crore, comprising 13% of the total budget, has been earmarked for education."

He added, "We have proposed 89 thousand 353 crores for agriculture and its allied sector, which is 11 percent of the total budget. A 50 thousand 550 crores provision has been made for the medical sector. This is 6 percent of the total budget. "

He added, "Additionally, aligning with the Union Budget’s announcement, Cancer Day Care Centers will be set up in every district, with adequate financial provisions to ensure accessible cancer treatment across the state."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced major welfare initiatives under the UP Budget 2025-26, ensuring comprehensive social security and economic development.

The Budget mandates Ayushman Bharat health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for various categories, including Home Guards, PRD personnel, Gram Chowkidars, Shiksha Mitras, Instructors of the Basic Education Department, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all contractual sanitation workers. This coverage will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring better healthcare access for these frontline workers.

A provision of Rs 35,863 crore has been made in the scheme of the Social Welfare Department. This amount will be used to develop backward classes, SC/ST, women empowerment, and Divyangjan. Besides, Rs 4720 crore has been allocated for scholarship, Rs 900 crore for the marriage of underprivileged daughters, and Rs 13648 crore for social pension.

CM Yogi said, "We have provided Rs 1050 crore for four new expressways in this budget. Apart from this, Rs 700 crore has been proposed to construct two new bridges in Prayagraj. Development authorities and municipal bodies will construct convention centers at all divisional headquarters. Work will be done on constructing festival buildings for marriage celebrations and other social events in gram panchayats. About six crore people have been lifted out of poverty in UP. Rs 250 crore is proposed for the Zero Poverty Campaign in the 2025-26 budget. Education, employment, and entrepreneurship are our government's priorities."

The minimum remuneration payable to the personnel working based on outsourcing will be increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month. A non-profit organization, Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, will be formed to make the outsourcing process well-planned and transparent. Revolutionary changes will be brought in the agriculture sector by investing about 4000 crores, covering 26 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand under UP AGREES, CM Yogi informed..

With these strategic investments, the UP Budget 2025-26 aims to strengthen social security, infrastructure, economic development, and agricultural innovation, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as an emerging economic powerhouse, he pointed out.

CM Yogi said, "Rs 50 crore is proposed for setting up a new sugar mill of 2 thousand TCD capacity and logistics hub warehouse complex in the closed Chhata sugar mill and Rs 90 crore for a distillery of 60 KLPD capacity in Pipraich sugar mill. Rs 1050 crore is proposed for the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghanta Kalyan Yojana. Rs 2 thousand crore is proposed for the maintenance of destitute cattle."

He added, "At the same time, under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, it is proposed to increase the grant amount of Rs 51 thousand per pair to Rs 1 lakh. The incentive amount for widow remarriage will be increased to Rs 11,000 and the permissible assistance amount of Rs 10,000 for the marriage of daughters of widows will be increased to the level of the permissible grant of the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana."

CM Yogi said that Rs 971 crore is proposed for an additional honorarium to Anganwadi workers and assistants.

Faith and economy go hand in hand, with Prayagraj Mahakumbh exemplifying this impact. The event is expected to boost the state's GDP by Rs 3.25–3.5 lakh crore, CM pointed out.

He said, "Rs 150 crore is proposed for developing tourism facilities in Ayodhya and Rs 100 crore for Mathura, while Rs 150 crore is proposed to construct and purchase land for Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Mathura Vrindavan Corridor. Also, Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purchase and construction of land for the development of Parikrama Patha and public facilities in the triangular area of ​​​​Mirzapur."

He informed further that Rs 100 crore has been arranged to develop tourism infrastructure facilities in Naimisharanya and Rs 100 crore to establish Ved Vigyan Kendra. Apart from this, a provision of Rs 50 crore is proposed for tourism infrastructure facilities in Chitrakoot.

On this occasion, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Dharampal Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Finance and other officials were present.

