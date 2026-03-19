Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has acknowledged a slight shortage of commercial LPG in the state's hotels and restaurants. He stated that he would take up the matter with the central government's Petroleum Ministry to address the issue.

CM Sukhu to Address Shortage with Petroleum Ministry

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said a slight shortage has been felt in commercial LPG in hotels and restaurants n the State, adding that he will talk to the Petroleum Ministry regarding the issue. Addressing reporters here, Sukhu said the Petroleum Ministry comes under the central government, and he will take up the matter with them. "A slight shortage has been felt in commercial LPG in hotels and restaurants. The Petroleum Ministry comes under the central government, and I will talk to them," Sukhu said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

States Coordinate with Centre on Supply

Several state governments have been coordinating with the central government to address the shortage and ensure an adequate supply of LPG cylinders for both domestic and commercial use. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also written to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to ensure adequate allocation and availability of commercial LPG and Auto LPG to Karnataka.

India Secures LPG and Crude Oil Shipments

Siddaramaiah's request came as two Indian vessels, 'Shivalik and Nanda Devi', arrived in Gujarat, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 13.

Another Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, also arrived in Gujarat yesterday, adding to the two LPG tankers that have safely returned to India. India continues to maintain a consistent naval presence in these waters under "Operation Sankalp."

Government Pushes for PNG Adoption

Meanwhile, amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and rising concerns over energy supply, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has outlined a series of measures to accelerate the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and expand city gas infrastructure across the country. As part of the push, the government has encouraged consumers, particularly commercial LPG users in major cities and urban areas, to switch to PNG. (ANI)