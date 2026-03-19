The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) has issued an advisory urging pilots operating in West Asia to exercise heightened situational awareness due to escalating military tensions, missile/drone activity, and potential airspace closures.

ALPA Issues Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Thursday advised the pilots operating in parts of West Asia to exercise "heightened situational awareness" and ensure operational risk assessments amid the ongoing conflict in the region. Issuing an advisory, ALPA acknowledged the increased risk to civil aviation operations in the region and advised them to take note of the aviation insurance coverage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ALPA wrote, "Recent geopolitical developments and escalating military tensions in several areas of the Middle East have resulted in an increased risk to civil aviation operations. These include the potential for airspace closures, missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the possibility of misidentification of civil aircraft operating in or transiting through affected regions."

"While operators may continue to schedule flights through certain airspaces based on regulatory clearances or operational considerations, pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in these areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning," the advisory read.

Concerns Over Insurance and War-Risk Clauses

Asking the pilots and the crew to go through the insurance provisions, ALPA noted that the insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones.

"In addition, members are advised to take note of the potential implications related to aviation insurance coverage, particularly with respect to war-risk clauses. Under certain circumstances, insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces. In such situations, there may be ambiguity regarding the extent of insurance protection available to crew members," ALPA wrote.

Recommendations for Pilots and Crew

The association advised the pilots to "Exercise heightened situational awareness when operating to, from, or through regions in the Middle East experiencing heightened tensions. Carefully review all operational briefings, NOTAMS, and company advisories prior to flight. Seek clarity from their operators regarding insurance coverage and war-risk protection applicable to the planned operation."

"Ensure that appropriate operational risk assessments have been conducted by the operator for any flights planned in or near conflict-affected areas. Exercise professional judgement and raise safety concerns through established reporting channels where required," the association added.

"ALPA India reiterates that the safety and protection of flight crews and passengers must remain paramount. Members should not hesitate to seek clarification or raise legitimate safety concerns should they believe that operational risks have not been adequately mitigated. ALPA India continues to monitor developments closely and remains engaged with relevant authorities. and international pilot associations to ensure that the concerns of Indian pilots are appropriately represented. Members are encouraged to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times," the advisory read.

MEA on West Asia Situation and Flight Operations

This comes amid the West Asia conflict, which began with the US and Israel strikes on February 28, and has led to airspace restrictions and operational challenges for airlines.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that around 2,80,000 people have returned to India from West Asia.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, noted that despite disruptions in some countries, the overall flight situation is gradually improving.

"While there have been operational closures in some countries, overall, the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 2,80,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.

He added that airlines are continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India, depending on operational feasibility and safety considerations. (ANI)