The Delhi High Court directed the ECI to expeditiously decide on the registration of ex-BRS leader K Kavitha's new party, Telangana Praja Jagruti. While acknowledging the urgency for local polls, the court did not set a specific deadline.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expeditiously consider and decide the application filed by former Member of Parliament and ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha for registration of her political party, Telangana Praja Jagruti.

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The matter came up before Justice Amit Bansal, who disposed of the petition after directing the poll body to decide on Kavitha's application at the earliest. The court, however, declined to fix a specific timeline for the process.

Kavitha cites urgency for upcoming local body polls

Kavitha approached the High Court alleging that her application dated January 23 for registration of the party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, had remained pending without any progress. She contended that despite responding to deficiencies pointed out by the ECI on February 23, no further steps had been taken by the Commission.

Emphasising urgency, her counsel submitted that local body elections in Telangana, including Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), are expected to be notified in mid-April, making timely registration crucial. The petitioner sought a direction to the ECI to decide the application within a fixed timeframe of four weeks.

ECI opposes strict deadline, court refrains from fixing timeline

Appearing for the ECI, Advocate Sanjay Vashishtha informed the court that the application would be considered as soon as possible. He opposed the request for a strict deadline, pointing out that the Commission is currently engaged in conducting elections across the country.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the ECI to consider Kavitha's application expeditiously but refrained from imposing any specific time limit. The petition was accordingly disposed of.

From BRS to Telangana Praja Jagruti

Kavitha, who was previously associated with the BRS founded by her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was suspended from the party in September 2025 following internal differences. She later resigned and announced her intention to float her own political platform. Since then, she has been active on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti and is now seeking formal registration of her party ahead of the upcoming elections in the state. (ANI)