UP: Bajrang Dal opposes Valentine's Day, declares 'Martyrdom Day' to honour Pulwama soldiers

The Bajrang Dal and The Bharatiya Sufi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad took a strong stance against Valentine's Day on Friday, denouncing it as a celebration of Western culture that they believe has no place in India.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal declared February 14 as 'Martyrdom Day,' paying tribute to the 40 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack. The attack occurred on 14 February 2019, when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

The Bajrang Dal leaders have formed 12 teams to patrol the city, with 20 additional teams covering the surrounding districts.

Speaking to ANI, the state president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Rohan Saxena, said, "We will not allow Valentine's Day to be celebrated. Instead, we will honour the martyrs. If we find couples in public places like parks or restaurants, we will ask them about their relationship. If they are not siblings or married, we will ask them to tie a rakhi as a symbol of brother-sister love."

Saxena clarified that their actions would be non-violent.

"We are not breaking the law. We will not harm anyone, but we will ask questions and educate them about our culture. If they are not siblings, we will make them brothers and sisters. Our sisters are like Goddess Amba," he added.

The Bharatiya Sufi Foundation also opposed Valentine's Day celebrations. Kashish Warsi, National President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, said, "We oppose this British ritual. It's not about religion but about guiding our youth on the right path. We urge young people to stay home, fast, and pray. This ritual leads children astray."

Moradabad police authorities assured that strict measures were in place to prevent any disturbances.

"Some organizations or individuals may try to express their views on February 14, but we have made all necessary arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to public peace," SP city Kumar Ranveer Singh said.

He further warned, "If any elements try to create chaos or take control of the situation, the law will act against them. Such actions will not be tolerated."

