UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has accused her husband of installing a hidden camera in their bedroom, recording explicit videos, and forcing her into unnatural sex. She has filed a complaint against her husband and brother-in-law.

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman has alleged that her husband lied about his marital status and installed hidden cameras in their bedroom to record explicit videos of her. He allegedly also forced her into unnatural sex and shared these videos with other women. The woman has filed a police complaint against her husband and brother-in-law.

The woman, a resident of Swaroop Nagar police station area, was married to a property dealer residing in Kalyanpur in 2014. The bride's family gave a dowry beyond their means, but despite this, the husband and brother-in-law started demanding more. According to the woman, she was subjected to mental and physical harassment from the second day of her marriage.

The victim alleges that her husband installed hidden cameras in the bedroom and recorded explicit videos of her. When she protested, the accused assaulted her and threatened to make the videos public.

Meanwhile, the woman discovered that her husband was already married to someone else. When she confronted him, her in-laws assaulted her and threw her out of the house. Both her brother-in-law and husband threatened to release her private videos if she resisted further.

The woman has also accused her husband of having relationships with multiple other women. When she questioned him about this, he threatened and harassed her into silence.

Station House Officer Suryabali Pandey stated that a case has been filed against the husband and brother-in-law based on the woman's complaint. 

Further investigation is underway.

