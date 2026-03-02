President Droupadi Murmu said true women empowerment is achieved by ending violence, economic inequality, and stereotypes. Speaking at a Delhi govt event, she praised women's progress and called for a collective effort to ensure a safe environment.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that the goal of women empowerment can only be achieved by eliminating violence, economic inequality, social stereotypes and health-related challenges faced by women.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' event organised by the Delhi government here, the President noted that despite progress, women continue to encounter multiple barriers.

Overcoming Barriers to Empowerment

"It is also a fact that women still face violence, economic inequality, social stereotypes, and health-related issues. The goal of women empowerment can only be achieved by removing these obstacles. Women will truly be empowered when they have the ability to make independent decisions, live a life with self-respect, and have access to respect, opportunity, and security. Many reforms have also been made to protect women from domestic violence, the right to equal pay, and property rights," President Murmu said.

From Empowerment to Women-Led Development

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the Government of India has moved beyond women's empowerment and taken steps towards women-led development, she added.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu graced and addressed the event 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi', organised by the Government of NCT Delhi in the national capital.

Women Excelling in Every Field

Speaking on the occassion, the President said that women today are excelling in every field, from guarding the nation's borders as soldiers to conducting research as scientists and bringing laurels to the country in international sporting events.

She noted that women are scaling new heights in politics, social service, administration and business, adding that the rising number of girls receiving degrees and medals at convocations across the country presents an inspiring picture..

Government Initiatives Supporting Self-Reliance

She said the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is enabling women to access loans for self-employment, and initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Yojana are helping women become self-reliant. She also noted that the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is playing a significant role in improving women's health.

A Collective Responsibility

The President emphasised that women's empowerment is not solely the responsibility of the government but of every member and institution of society. She said educating women, building their confidence and providing them encouragement and support is a collective duty.

Delhi as a Role Model

Noting that Delhi is the national capital and home to people from across the country, the President said that if women in Delhi are safe, educated and self-reliant, and provide confident leadership in all spheres, it would send a strong message nationwide. She added that Delhi should set an example of women-led development for the entire country.

The President further stated that for women to fully contribute to the vision of a prosperous Delhi and a developed India, the government and society must ensure a safe and enabling environment where they can make independent decisions without fear or pressure. (ANI)