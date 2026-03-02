BJD president Naveen Patnaik and AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai have urged the Centre to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians, particularly from Odisha and Tamil Nadu, stranded in the Middle East. The government has assured that steps are being taken.

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Odisha stranded in the region.

In a statement, Patnaik said on X, "The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left many people from Odisha including migrant workers, professionals, students, tourists stranded. With disruption of air connectivity many people are facing grave uncertainty. Their safety and well-being are at risk, and they look to the nation for urgent support." "Request the Government of India (@DrSJaishankar) to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation and return of all Odias caught in this crossfire. Swift action will not only protect lives but also reassure countless families back home who are anxiously awaiting to hear about the wellbeing of their loved ones", he added.

AIADMK Echoes Concerns for Tamils

Earlier in the day, AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressing concern over the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and urging the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians living in the region.

In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, Inbadurai highlighted the concerns of families in Tamil Nadu, particularly following a request made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians, especially Tamils, residing in Middle Eastern countries. "I write to you with deep concern over the tense and evolving situation prevailing in parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. In this context, the request made by our party's General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urging the safety of Indians and particularly Tamils residing in the region, reflects the genuine concern of lakhs of families in Tamil Nadu," Inbadurai wrote.

Centre Assures Action on Evacuation

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, said, "The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, also, while speaking to ANI on the West Asia conflict, said the government has planned everything, and the evacuation process is on schedule. "The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind," Harichandan said. (ANI)