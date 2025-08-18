Hours after an army jawan was assaulted at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, villagers stormed the toll, vandalised property, and confronted staff on Monday.

Hours after an army jawan was assaulted at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, villagers stormed the toll, vandalised property, and confronted staff on Monday. The soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad, was en route to Delhi airport with his cousin to resume his military duty when the confrontation erupted. The disturbing incident unfolded at the Bhuni Toll Plaza along the busy Meerut–Karnal highway.

Viral video on social media showed the harrowing moment multiple toll employees ganged up on Kavad, thrashing him brutally and pinning him against a pole, sparking outrage.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Police confirmed that six people have been arrested, while a heavy force has been deployed at the spot. CCTV footage from the toll plaza is being examined as part of the investigation.

"Last night, a video was received in which some people were beating up a person. When the police investigated, it was found that the complainant is a jawan who was returning from his duty and he had an argument with the toll workers over something. The toll workers beat him up. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered. On the basis of the video, 6 people have been arrested, " SSP Vipin Tanda said, according to TOI.