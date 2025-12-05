- Home
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Warns Heavy Rain in 14 districts; Read Details By Delta Weatherman
As the Northeast monsoon has intensified again, heavy rain is lashing many districts, including Chennai. There's a chance of heavy rain in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts, and the rain will continue in 14 districts until the morning.
Northeast Monsoon
The Northeast monsoon, which started on Oct 16, brought heavy rain across Tamil Nadu. After a lull in early Nov, it has intensified again, causing heavy showers in many districts.
Heavy rain warning in southern districts
The weather center predicts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in some parts of Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.
Warning for 14 districts
Rain is expected in 14 districts until 10 AM. Moderate rain with thunder is likely in Chennai and nearby areas, while light to moderate rain is expected in other districts.
Delta Weatherman
Delta Weatherman reports thunderstorms in several districts due to easterly winds. Expect sunny spells with sudden rain. Coastal areas may see rain in the day, interior at night.
Heavy rain in many areas
Southern suburbs got heavy rain this morning due to easterly winds. Notable one-hour rainfall: Perumbakkam: 88 mm, Sholinganallur: 60 mm, Oggiyamduraipakkam: 50 mm.
