A 212-member delegation from Tamil Nadu, participating in Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Students expressed feeling 'divine' and thanked PM Modi, highlighting the event's role in strengthening cultural ties.

A delegation of 212 members from Tamil Nadu participating in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to visit the Ram Temple as part of their cultural outreach tour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hari a delegation member said, "We are students from Tamil Nadu. Today, we are here to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I feel very divine here. This is my first time." "Today, because of PM Modi, we got the chance to visit here. I am feeling happy..." he said.

Delegation's Experience in Kashi

The delegation earlier took part in the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Varanasi, which was held with traditional Vedic rituals and marked by enthusiastic participation. The event aims to strengthen cultural ties between North and South India.

"We have received amazing love in Kashi. The simplicity and spirituality of the people here have deeply impressed us. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts that allowed us to undertake such a historic journey," a student said.

Cultural and Academic Goals

The students also expressed their eagerness to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. According to them, the experience of visiting these important pilgrimage sites in North India will broaden their cultural understanding.

Furthermore, participants expressed that they will participate in the academic programme to be held tomorrow. They hope to learn a great deal by attending important sessions on history, art, language, and literature.

Students say that this confluence is not only a medium for cultural dialogue but also a unique initiative to promote educational exchange.

A Vision of Unity

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 realises the Prime Minister's vision of bringing India's diverse cultural regions closer together.

This programme conveys the message that while India's various languages, cultures, and communities may be separated by geography, their emotions and heritage are deeply intertwined. (ANI)