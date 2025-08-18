A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 66-year-old mother twice in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping his 66-year-old mother twice in the Hauz Qazi area. The incident came to light after the elderly woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, walked into Hauz Qazi police station and lodged a formal complaint. According to police officials, the crime unfolded soon after the family returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

“In the complaint, it has been alleged that the accused had been making repeated phone calls to his father, demanding that he divorce his wife and accusing her of having extramarital affairs years earlier,” a police officer revealed.

“When the family returned, the son allegedly locked his mother in a room, beat her up and threatened her. A few days later he again confined her in a room and raped her, claiming he was ‘punishing her’ for her past conduct,” a senior officer added.

The elderly woman initially chose silence, even resorting to sleeping in her daughter’s room for safety when the accused allegedly assaulted her again. The woman finally confided in her daughter, who asked her to take the matter to the police.

A case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and the accused is now in police custody.