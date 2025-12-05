Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat for a Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight. The aircraft landed safely and was isolated for checks. This is the latest in a worrying pattern of similar threats against Hyderabad-bound flights.

Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport initiated complete security protocols on Friday after receiving a bomb threat email for Emirates flight EK526 travelling from Dubai (DXB) to Hyderabad (HYD). According to GMR PRO, the threat message reached the Hyderabad Airport customer support at around 7:30 AM on December 5. The flight carrying passengers from Dubai continued its journey under heightened monitoring and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 8:30 AM.

Following the landing, security teams immediately swung into action. The aircraft was moved to an isolated bay, and all passengers were safely deboarded as per standard operating procedures. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Worrying Pattern of Threats at Hyderabad Airport

The latest scare comes amid a worrying pattern of bomb-related alerts involving flights headed to Hyderabad. On Thursday, an IndiGo flight 6E 058 travelling from Medina to Hyderabad was diverted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after a similar threat. The flight was carrying 180 passengers and six crew members. Earlier this week, a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat. Meanwhile, on November 22, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a fake email claiming an RDX device was placed near the arrival area. Upon further investigation, police confirmed the threat was a hoax.

Details of November 1 Threat

Furthermore, on November 1, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received another bomb threat email, which prompted authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to a nearby airport. "On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in from email ID Papaita Rajan at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad," said Rajiv Gandhi International Airport officials.

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat. (ANI)