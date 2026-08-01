A Smart PHC in Gandhinagar's Pandhara village offers free medical services, modern labs, and tech-enabled care. It caters to 150-200 patients daily, providing free deliveries, tests, and medicines, improving healthcare access for villagers.

A Smart Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pandhara village of Gujarat's Gandhinagar district is strengthening rural healthcare by providing free medical services, modern diagnostic facilities and technology-enabled healthcare closer to villagers. The PHC has been equipped with solar-powered infrastructure, modern laboratories, digital health records and advanced healthcare facilities, improving access to quality medical services in the rural area.

Comprehensive Free Healthcare

Medical Officer Dr Bhupinder said the health centre caters to around 150 to 200 patients every day and provides comprehensive maternal healthcare services. "On average, around 150 to 200 patients visit our Primary Health Centre every day. A significant number of them are expectant mothers who come here for delivery services. We conduct approximately 30 to 35 deliveries every month. We provide all services completely free of cost, including laboratory tests, sonography and all other necessary medical investigations and care," he said.

Medical Officer Dr Chetanaben Patel said tuberculosis patients receive free nutrition kits under the Centre's Nikshay Mitra initiative, while mothers delivering at the PHC are provided newborn care kits. "Patients diagnosed with tuberculosis receive a free nutrition kit through the government's Nikshay Mitra initiative. Mothers who deliver at our health centre also receive a free newborn care kit for their babies. All our work is carried out through a computerised system, and the government has provided excellent healthcare facilities here. Our doctors and the entire medical staff are dedicated to serving patients, and the public is very satisfied with the quality of care they receive," she said.

Technology-Driven Care and Telemedicine

The PHC also focuses on maternal and child healthcare through digital monitoring, enabling safe deliveries, timely immunisation and improved health outcomes. Villagers can consult specialists through the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine portal, reducing the need to travel to district hospitals for medical advice.

Villagers Praise Improved Access and Reduced Costs

Beneficiaries said the availability of free medicines and treatment at the health centre has significantly reduced both healthcare and transportation expenses. "The government hospital is very good, and I come here for my treatment. All the medicines are provided free of cost. The doctors and medical staff take good care of us, and we receive proper treatment. I am satisfied with the services provided at this government hospital," said patient Hittal Patel.

Another patient, Ramesh Thakur, said the facility has eliminated the need to travel to nearby towns for treatment. "We receive very good healthcare services at this government hospital. Earlier, we had to spend money on transportation to travel to nearby towns or villages for treatment. Now, we no longer need to go outside our village, as all the required medicines and treatment are available here. We do not have to travel to Gandhinagar or any other nearby place for healthcare," he said.

Officials said the Smart PHC, supported by digital healthcare initiatives such as the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine portal, is helping make affordable, accessible and technology-driven healthcare a reality for rural communities in Gujarat.