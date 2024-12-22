UP: 150-yr-old stepwell, mysterious tunnel connected to Banke Bihari temple discovered in Sambhal (WATCH)

An ancient tunnel and several rooms were discovered beneath an old well during an encroachment removal drive in Chandausi, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, sparking curiosity and speculation.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

First a Shiva temple, then a Radha Krishna temple, and now, in the town of Chandausi, Sambhal, the administration received a report of encroachment on an old well. Taking action, the administration deployed a bulldozer at the site. But what unfolded during the encroachment removal process left everyone astonished.

During the excavation by the bulldozer on saturday, an ancient tunnel was discovered beneath the well. The tunnel is believed to be connected to the Banke Bihari Temple and its construction and structure appear ancient. Several room-like structures were also found on either side of it. The purpose of these rooms remains unknown. 

Also read: 'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

According to reports, the DM, along with Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, also inspected the site on Sunday. The DM mentioned that the revenue department’s records indicate the stepwell covers an area of 400 square metres and is registered as a pond.

Locals believe the stepwell was constructed during the time of the King of Bilari's maternal grandfather. It has three levels, with two made of marble and the top level made of bricks. It includes a well and four chambers. The stepwell is said to be 150 years old. People belonging to the minority community said that the tunnel is connected to the 1857 uprising.

They claimed that this tunnel dates back to the time of the 1857 rebellion and the revolutionaries used this tunnel and underground chambers to escape from the British. When the British were oppressing the revolutionaries, they used the tunnel to flee and save their lives.

