'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has requested visitors to dress modestly, avoiding attire like ripped jeans and short skirts. This appeal aims to maintain the temple's cultural sanctity, especially with the expected New Year's rush.

No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly' gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

The Banke Bihari temple authorities in Vrindavan have appealed to the visitors to “dress modestly" and refrain from wearing “indecent clothes" while on the temple premises. Because the temple is a place of worship and not a tourist attraction, the authorities have advised guests to refrain from wearing anything offensive, such as nightgowns, half-length skirts, ripped jeans, leather belts, or other offensive clothing.

Given the anticipated rush to the temple in the lead-up to the New Year, the request was made. It was created using banners and media outlets and shown across the city, particularly on the routes that lead to the temple. The initiative's goal, according to temple manager Munish Sharma, is to "preserve the cultural dignity" of the temple.

"Devotees, especially those from outside the area, have occasionally shown up wearing casual tourist clothes like jeans and t-shirts. This does not adhere to the temple's observance of tradition," he stated.  The Thakur Banke Bihari Temple receives thousands of visitors each year from both India and other countries. The temple experiences high traffic on certain days, such as Krishna Janmashtami and New Year.

Banke Bihari Temple is situated in the town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. As the name suggests, the temple is dedicated to Banke Bihari who is believed to be the combined form of Radha and Lord Krishna. In Banke Bihari temple, the icon of Radha Krishna's united form stands in the Tribhanga posture. Thousands of devotees, both from India and abroad, visit the temple every year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making dmn

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; SEE HERE shk

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs dmn

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH) shk

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH)

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon