'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has requested visitors to dress modestly, avoiding attire like ripped jeans and short skirts. This appeal aims to maintain the temple's cultural sanctity, especially with the expected New Year's rush.

The Banke Bihari temple authorities in Vrindavan have appealed to the visitors to “dress modestly" and refrain from wearing “indecent clothes" while on the temple premises. Because the temple is a place of worship and not a tourist attraction, the authorities have advised guests to refrain from wearing anything offensive, such as nightgowns, half-length skirts, ripped jeans, leather belts, or other offensive clothing.

Given the anticipated rush to the temple in the lead-up to the New Year, the request was made. It was created using banners and media outlets and shown across the city, particularly on the routes that lead to the temple. The initiative's goal, according to temple manager Munish Sharma, is to "preserve the cultural dignity" of the temple.

"Devotees, especially those from outside the area, have occasionally shown up wearing casual tourist clothes like jeans and t-shirts. This does not adhere to the temple's observance of tradition," he stated. The Thakur Banke Bihari Temple receives thousands of visitors each year from both India and other countries. The temple experiences high traffic on certain days, such as Krishna Janmashtami and New Year.

Banke Bihari Temple is situated in the town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. As the name suggests, the temple is dedicated to Banke Bihari who is believed to be the combined form of Radha and Lord Krishna. In Banke Bihari temple, the icon of Radha Krishna's united form stands in the Tribhanga posture. Thousands of devotees, both from India and abroad, visit the temple every year.

