Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader to attend daughter's wedding

The Delhi High Court on Monday (january 16) granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and enabled him to attend his daughter's wedding.

A bench, comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba suspended the sentence from January 27 to February 10 and asked Sengar to report to the SHO concerned on a daily basis during his release period and furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

Sengar's advocates, N Hariharan and PK Dubey, informed the court that wedding rituals and ceremonies would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow and being the only male family member, he has to make arrangements. Earlier, Sengar had informed the court that the wedding would take place on February 8.

The CBI counsel said that a status report has been filed by the agency and it was found that two halls have been booked for the wedding ceremonies. Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court.

The expelled BJP leader has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019, judgement of the trial court which convicted him. Sengar has also sought setting aside of the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

It can be seen that the trial court convicted Sengar under various provisions, including section 376 (2) of the IPC which deals with the offence of rape committed by a public servant who "takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody as such public servant or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him".

In 2017, the girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar when she was a minor. The trial, which started on August 5, 2019, after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the apex court had on August 1, 2019, transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.