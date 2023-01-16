Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details

    CM Kejriwal also told reporters that it is unfortunate that the Delhi CM and AAP MLAs had to march to the LG office. "I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal said.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 16) marched to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence over Saxena's alleged interference in Delhi government's decision to send state school teachers to Finland for training.

    The Lieutenant Governor's office denied that it rejected any proposal for the training of primary teachers, saying it only advised the state to record the cost-benefit-analysis to assess the effectiveness of such programs in the past.

    Also read: PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session

    Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "It's a government elected by Delhi's people. It's Delhi taxpayers' money. For the education of Delhi's. What problem does LG have?" All MLAs, including CM Kejriwal, were seen carrying placards saying "Mr LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland".

    As CM Kejriwal and his colleagues reached near Saxena's residence, the LG's office issued a statement, saying, "Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past."

    Also read: Nepal plane crash: 35-year-old UP Man, who visited Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance, was amongst victims

    Saxena's office said he has also advised examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, "to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness".

    CM Kejriwal also told reporters that it is unfortunate that the Delhi CM and AAP MLAs had to march to the LG office. "I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

    Referring to a 2018 Supreme Court order, the AAP chief also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session AJR

    PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session

    112 feet tall Adiyogi Shiva statue unveiled in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

    112-ft tall Adiyogi Shiva statue unveiled in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

    Nepal plane crash: 35-year-old UP Man, who visited Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance, was amongst victims - adt

    Nepal plane crash: 35-year-old UP Man, who visited Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance, was amongst victims

    Indias G20 presidency: Two-day Infra Working Group meeting to be held in Pune today; check details AJR

    India's G20 presidency: Two-day Infra Working Group meeting to be held in Pune today; check details

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today (January 16); PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi - adt

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Auto Expo 2023 New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcased price starts at Rs 2 17 crore bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcased, price starts at Rs 2.17 crore; bookings open

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    football Supercopa de Espana: It is a difficult, complicated moment - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid title defeat to Barcelona-ayh

    Supercopa de Espana: 'It's a difficult, complicated moment' - Ancelotti on Madrid's title defeat to Barcelona

    World s wealthiest net worth is 1 per cent twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report - adt

    World's wealthiest net worth is 1% twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report

    EXCLUSIVE Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights' RBA

    EXCLUSIVE: Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon