Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details

CM Kejriwal also told reporters that it is unfortunate that the Delhi CM and AAP MLAs had to march to the LG office. "I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal said.

MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 16) marched to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence over Saxena's alleged interference in Delhi government's decision to send state school teachers to Finland for training.

The Lieutenant Governor's office denied that it rejected any proposal for the training of primary teachers, saying it only advised the state to record the cost-benefit-analysis to assess the effectiveness of such programs in the past.

Also read: PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session

Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "It's a government elected by Delhi's people. It's Delhi taxpayers' money. For the education of Delhi's. What problem does LG have?" All MLAs, including CM Kejriwal, were seen carrying placards saying "Mr LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland".

As CM Kejriwal and his colleagues reached near Saxena's residence, the LG's office issued a statement, saying, "Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past."

Also read: Nepal plane crash: 35-year-old UP Man, who visited Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance, was amongst victims

Saxena's office said he has also advised examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, "to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness".

CM Kejriwal also told reporters that it is unfortunate that the Delhi CM and AAP MLAs had to march to the LG office. "I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

Referring to a 2018 Supreme Court order, the AAP chief also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions.