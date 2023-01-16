Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session

    Under the Agnipath scheme, which was announced on June 14, 2022, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 16) interacted with Agniveers, who are among the initial teams of recruits under the short-term induction programme for the armed forces. It is reportedly said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the exercise.

    During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of this path-breaking Agnipath Scheme. He highlighted that this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

    Lauding the potential of Agniveers, PM Modi said that their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high.

    The Prime Minister said that New India is filled with renewed vigour, and efforts are underway to modernise our armed forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar. He also said that in the 21st century, the way wars are fought is changing.

    Discussing the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our armed forces. He added the current generation of youth especially have this potential, and so the Agniveers will play a leading role in our armed forces in the times to come.

    Under the Agnipath scheme, which was announced on June 14, 2022, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.

    For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

    To this, the Opposition parties criticised the exercise but the government has said it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold a grand roadshow today in Delhi. The two-day BJP national executive meeting will be held at NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on January 16-17.

    On Sunday, the Congress took a swipe at the BJP over its scheduled roadshow in the national capital, saying that PM Modi, "rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra", has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show".

    The BJP is organising the roadshow on the first day of the national executive meeting in honour of PM Modi. Earlier, the roadshow was planned for Tuesday, the second day of the key meeting. But the party changed the schedule and now the roadshow will be held on January 16.

