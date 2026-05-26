Clashes erupted in Mumbai's Mira Road after residents protested against goats brought into a society for Eid sacrifice. Heavy police were deployed. BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleged intimidation, and a VHP leader claimed he was attacked with a knife.

Clashes broke out in Mira Road's Poonam Cluster Society after residents protested against the presence of goats brought inside the premises for sacrifice ahead of Eid Al-Adha, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order in the area.

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Tensions escalated outside the housing society, with allegations and counter-allegations between two groups, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

BJP Leader Alleges Intimidation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that attempts were being made to create an atmosphere of fear in Hindu-majority areas. He also said authorities have been acting to remove the goats and prevent such incidents, while stressing that designated spaces must be used for religious practices.

Speaking to the reporters, Somaiya said, "Some Muslim leaders are attempting to create a 'New Pakistan' here. You may recall that just three weeks ago, right here in this very locality, an attempt was made to murder a security guard. We will absolutely not tolerate, under any circumstances, the forced intrusion into Hindu-majority areas, the slaughtering of goats there, or the creation of an atmosphere of intimidation for Hindu families. Mumbai Municipal Corporation's responsibility is to designate specific markets for the Qurbani (ritual sacrifice), and proper arrangements must be in place at these designated sites."

"However, we will not permit the slaughtering of goats in housing complexes, residential societies, or in open public spaces... More than half of the goats have already been removed from this society, and the remaining ones will be removed shortly...Why were these goats brought here? They were brought here deliberately to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation... The police have now implemented the necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony are restored to the area... Half of the goats have already been removed, and the remaining half will be cleared out by tomorrow," he further said.

VHP Leader Claims Knife Attack

Vishwa Hindu Parishad coordinator Harsh Singh, who claimed he was injured in the clash, alleged that members of the opposing side attacked him with a knife during a discussion over the issue and demanded that an attempt to murder charge be added to the FIR.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

"Yesterday, around 8:00 PM, in the Poonam Cluster Society, a group of individuals had brought over 40 to 50 goats onto the premises; this caused significant issues, including breathing difficulties to the senior citizen. BMC did not even allow them to do this. The goats were brought here illegally. We were collectively discussing this issue with the society members. After a while, a person came and drew a knife and attempted to attack us. We were injured, and my hand was cut. We went to the Police Station, and an FIR was registered. The section of attempt to murder was not included in the FIR. Our primary demand is that Section 307 (attempt to murder) be registered against the accused," Singh told ANI.