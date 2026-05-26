The woman, Rugmini, had memory issues and was missing since morning. Her family and neighbours found her body in the well during a search. Police believe she may have accidentally fallen in.

Kochi: An 85-year-old woman was found dead in a well in Aluva Desam on Monday. The woman has been identified as Rugmini, wife of the late Kuttappan. She lived at Parappurath house on Purayar Kadannoth Road.

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Her body was discovered on Monday afternoon in a well right next to her house. According to her family, Rugmini suffered from memory loss and had been missing since the morning. Her relatives and neighbours started a search for her and eventually found her in the well. The initial police assessment suggests that she might have accidentally fallen in.

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The Nedumbassery police have started their investigation into the matter. Rugmini's body has been sent to the Aluva Taluk Hospital. It will be handed over to her family after a post-mortem is conducted today.

Rugmini was a retired employee of the State Seed Farm in Aluva Thuruth. She is survived by her children: Ramesan, Venugopal, Ajayakumar, Shaji, and Sujatha. Her daughters-in-law and son-in-law are Reeja, Beena, Umadevi, Ambili, and Narayanankutty.