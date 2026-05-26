An elderly woman's body was found in Kayamkulam lake, with her hands and feet tied together with stones. Police suspect the body is of Thankamma, a woman who went missing two days ago. They have started a murder investigation, believing it to be a case of foul play.

Kayamkulam: A really shocking incident has come to light in Kayamkulam, where an elderly woman's body was found in the lake under very mysterious circumstances. The body was found floating with its hands and feet tied together with stones.

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Police have a strong suspicion that the body belongs to a woman named Thankamma, who was reported missing from the Kanakakunnu area two days ago. The initial assessment points towards a brutal murder, where the killer or killers tied her body with stones to make it sink and then threw it into the lake.

Just two days ago, Thankamma's daughter had filed a missing person's complaint with the police. It was during the investigation into this complaint that the body was discovered today in Kayamkulam lake. The hands and feet were tightly bound with stones, a clear sign that someone wanted the body to stay underwater.

As soon as the information was received, police and Fire Force teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The inquest process is currently underway at the scene. Police are now working on the official procedures to confirm if the deceased is indeed Thankamma. A massive investigation has been launched to find out who is behind this horrific crime.