University orders Nepali students to vacate campus following death of B.Tech student in Odisha, PM Oli reacts

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University in Odisha's Bhubaneswar has issued a notice ordering students from Nepal to immediately vacate the campus on Monday after the body of a third-year B.Tech student from the neighbouring country was found dead at the university hostel.



According to the notice, the institute was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal and they are directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February."

Students from Nepal were seen leaving their hostels following the announcement.

Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT University told ANI, "Following the incident, a few Nepali friends of the (deceased) girl held an agitation. University authorities held a discussion with them and it was sorted out and the situation on campus was normal. Now they are going back to their homes... Based on the protest, we asked the students to leave the campus and they accepted it and left for their home."

Rajan Gupta, a student from Nepal claimed that they were forced to vacate the hostel without clear information.



"We were protesting for the (deceased) girl. We don't know what their intentions are, but we were forcibly made to vacate the hostel. There is no fixed train schedule, and I have no money. We haven't even had food. We are helpless," he said.

Gupta also said that college staff had entered the hostel, urging students to leave and even. "The staff members entered the hostel, made us vacate..., " he said.

Anil Prasad Yadav, another student from Nepal, described the events leading up to their departure.



"A girl from Nepal was found dead yesterday (February 16). We went to the International Office to find out more details about this but we could not find anything. We were there overnight, sitting on a dharna. We were sent back to the hostel from there. We were finally told to pack up and leave within an hour. We have nothing with us. We don't know how we will go. We have not even had food...We are trying to get a ticket," Yadav stated.

Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli posted on social media about the incident at the KIIT University in Odisha.

He wrote on his Facebook account in Nepali that it has come to his attention through media and social media that a student from Nepal had died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel.

In a recent tweet, PM Sharma said the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha in addition to arrangements to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference.

Oli said that his government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities in India.

