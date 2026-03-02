March has started with intense sunshine across Delhi-NCR. The chill of early mornings and evenings is gradually fading, and residents have already packed away their winter clothing. Fans have begun running at night as temperatures continue to climb.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may stay near 15°C. With steady sunshine throughout the day, the heat is beginning to feel similar to early summer conditions.