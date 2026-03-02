- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR has begun March on a hotter note, with bright sunshine and rising temperatures ahead of Holi. Strong daytime winds are expected, while the mercury may climb close to 35°C in the coming days
Clear Skies and Rising Day Temperatures in Delhi
March has started with intense sunshine across Delhi-NCR. The chill of early mornings and evenings is gradually fading, and residents have already packed away their winter clothing. Fans have begun running at night as temperatures continue to climb.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may stay near 15°C. With steady sunshine throughout the day, the heat is beginning to feel similar to early summer conditions.
Strong Daytime Winds to Continue Till March 5
Along with rising temperatures, strong winds are expected to sweep across the region. Wind speeds may range between 15 to 25 kmph during the daytime until March 5. By evening and night, wind speeds are likely to slow down to around 10 to 15 kmph.
On March 6 and 7, winds are expected to weaken further, dropping to 5 to 10 kmph. Despite the winds, the overall weather will remain dry and clear, offering little relief from the increasing warmth.
Temperature May Reach 35°C by March 7, No Rain in Sight
The IMD has predicted a further rise in temperatures after March 2. On March 3, the maximum temperature may range between 32°C and 34°C. Between March 4 and March 7, the daytime temperature is expected to fluctuate between 33°C and 35°C, potentially touching 35°C by the weekend.
Night temperatures are likely to remain between 15°C and 17°C during this period. There is currently no active western disturbance affecting Delhi-NCR, which means there is no chance of rainfall in the coming days. As a result, the region may experience above-normal heat conditions throughout March, with increasingly harsh sunshine during the afternoons.
