'Enough is enough': SC refuses new petitions on Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court has refused to admit new petitions challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, citing excessive litigation. It will, however, allow interventions with new legal arguments.

Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has made it clear that no new petitions will be entertained regarding the Places of Worship Act, 1991, according to a report in Bar and Bench. Expressing concern over the growing number of fresh pleas, the CJI remarked, “Enough is enough. There has to be an end to this.” However, the court has allowed intervention applications with fresh legal grounds but will not issue notices on any additional petitions.

What's Places of Worship Act

The 1991 law upholds the religious character of places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947, preventing any legal action to reclaim them or alter their status. The only exception to this law was the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The Act has been a focal point in multiple temple-mosque legal battles, including those involving the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah in Mathura.

Legal battle and political responses

The original petition challenging the Act’s validity was filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. Over time, multiple Hindu groups sought to reclaim places of worship, leading to 18 cases being merged by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress and AIMIM, have defended the law, arguing that it is crucial for communal harmony.

The court has also noted that a response from the Centre on the matter is still awaited. The hearing has now been deferred to the first week of April.

