On the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has said that the government is in touch with Indian embassies abroad and any official decision from the Ministry would be communicated through formal channels. From the Ministry, many individuals from the disturbed areas have reached out to embassies and missions abroad. However, any action taken by our Ministry will be communicated to through the proper official channels, he said.

Margherita slams opposition, confident of BJP win in Assam

Referring to the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, he said that the people of Majuli have consistently supported the BJP, whether in Panchayat, Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. He alleged that Congress would remain confined to limited pockets in the state and added that the people of Majuli have consistently rejected the party. He has criticised leaders over the opposition alliance in Assam, saying that there was "nothing new" in the opposition's coming together. He claimed that the people of Assam have repeatedly rejected opposition unity in previous elections.

As per the release, Pabitra Margherita participated in the programme and addressed the gathering, making several key remarks on state and national issues in front of the media. A youth conference was organised in Majuli under the initiative of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Majuli district committee, with support from the Ujani Majuli, Dakshin-Purba, Madhya Majuli and Namoni Majuli mandals at Dariyapar on Saturday.

Comments on various state issues

Speaking about Batadrava Than land, he alleged that encroached land had been cleared by the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Further, he stated that both the Centre and the state government are working towards securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Majuli, adding that the final decision rests with UNESCO. He said the governments are making "100 per cent efforts" towards achieving the recognition. On the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Margherita said that the judiciary and the government are working towards ensuring justice. He said that everyone wants the mystery behind Garg's death to be uncovered and that those responsible should be punished, expressing faith that the judiciary will deliver justice. Responding to Gaurav Gogoi's candidature from Jorhat, Margherita said that as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gogoi has the authority to choose his constituency, and added that the BJP welcomes his decision. (ANI)