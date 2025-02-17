Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

BPSC aspirants, led by Khan Sir, protested in Patna over alleged exam irregularities and demanded a re-exam. While the High Court is reviewing evidence, the Supreme Court refused to intervene, and protests continue to intensify.

Hundreds of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, led by educator and YouTuber Khan Sir, staged a protest march in Patna on Monday. The demonstrators demanded a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary test, alleging serious irregularities, including a question paper leak.

Khan Sir claims strong evidence of paper leak

Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, addressed the gathering, asserting that there is substantial proof of the leak, which has been submitted to the High Court. He alleged that question papers were tampered with on the instructions of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar, particularly in Khagaria and Bhagalpur. He further claimed that question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya.

Protests intensify as authorities remain unresponsive

The protests have gained momentum since December 13, 2024, when students first raised concerns over the exam’s integrity. Thousands of candidates have participated in demonstrations, demanding that the examination be canceled and re-conducted. Khan Sir emphasized that he would continue supporting the students until a re-exam is conducted.

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Authorities’ response and legal proceedings

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and assured them that necessary instructions would be issued to relevant authorities. The matter also reached the Supreme Court; however, the court refused to intervene, dismissing the plea challenging the exam process.



