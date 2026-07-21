Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, where he continues his indefinite hunger strike. The Delhi High Court ordered his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital amid ongoing protests.

Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday night visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to sources.

Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike Amid Protests

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued his indefinite hunger strike even after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court, as thousands of students and supporters returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation a day after violent clashes during a Parliament march.

More than 5,000 protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, reclaiming the protest site after Monday's clashes with Delhi Police during the 'Sansad Chalo' march. Organisers from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the movement, announced that while the protest would continue indefinitely, they would suspend further marches towards Parliament, alleging that participants faced excessive police force during Monday's demonstration.

"Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk," as per Sources Wangchuk, who began his indefinite fast on June 28, continues to remain a central figure in the protest.

Although he was transferred to Medanta Hospital under judicial supervision, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, confirmed that he would continue his hunger strike in solidarity with students who were allegedly injured during the police action.

Delhi High Court Orders Hospital Transfer

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed Wangchuk's immediate transfer from Safdarjung Hospital after hearing a plea filed by Angmo. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission that the Centre had no objection to the transfer and directed Medanta Hospital to form a specialised medical team to supervise Wangchuk's treatment.

The court also instructed the activist to follow the medical advice prescribed by doctors while continuing to remain under constant medical supervision. (ANI)