Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    One of the impacted Meta employees, Himanshu V., recently moved from India to Canada to join Meta but unfortunately, was laid off in the recent layoffs. He did not expect to get fired from Meta within days of joining and now has no idea about his next step. The ex-Meta employee is looking for his next job in Canada or India.

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    After Twitter, the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta company fired more almost 11,000 of its employees in one go, making it one of the worst layoffs in tech history. An Indian man who was one of the employees let go has spoken out about his situation after being let go barely two days after joining Meta. What's worse is that Himanshu V, the employee, had recently moved to Canada from India for his new Meta position. Himanshu is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who has previously worked for companies like GitHub, Adobe, and Flipkart, according to his LinkedIn page.

    In a LinkedIn post, he wrote that he moved to Canada to work for Meta, but two days later, his voyage came to a stop because of the company's major layoffs. "My heart goes out to everyone going through a challenging time right now," he added. The now-ex-Meta employee claimed to be unsure of his future move and urged LinkedIn users to let him know if they knew of any openings for software engineers.

    Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11,000 employees, will pay 4 months of severance

    Many expressed their shock and sadness for Himanshu after reading his post, and many offered him comfort. Many also posted links to businesses that were recruiting software engineers and gave him leads on employment openings.

    Following dismal profits and a decline in sales, Facebook's parent company Meta said on Wednesday that more than 11,000 staff will be let go in an effort to cut expenses. Employees would get 16 weeks of basic salary as severance, plus an extra two weeks for each year of service. According to the corporation, employees will be reimbursed for healthcare expenses for six months.

    Also Read | Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    The business has also promised immigration help for Indians and other international workers who operate out of Meta United States offices. These layoffs have put many H1B visa holders in danger. The affected individuals now have only 60 days to obtain employment; if they fail to do so, they will be forced to return to their hometown.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Amazon allegedly colluded to sell iPhones iPads at expensive prices facing lawsuit reports gcw

    Apple, Amazon allegedly ‘colluded’ to sell iPhones and iPads at expensive prices, facing lawsuit: Report

    Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 20000 Here is how you can buy it during Flipkart sale gcw

    Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 20,000? Here's how you can buy it during Flipkart sale

    Apple may introduce Custom Accessibility mode to iPhone iPad with iOS 16 2 update Report gcw

    Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' mode to iPhone, iPad with iOS 16.2 update: Report

    Apple rolls out iOS 16 Beta with 5G support for Airtel Jio for iPhone users gcw

    Apple rolls out iOS 16 Beta with 5G support for Airtel, Jio for iPhone users

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    Recent Stories

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel AJR

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

    Akshara Singh sexy video Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh naughty song Paatar Chhitar from goes VIRAL RBA

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty song ‘Paatar Chhitar’ from goes VIRAL

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's Veer Naris

    No WFH 40 hours per week Elon Musk in first email to employees warns staff to prepare for difficult times ahead gcw

    No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure-ayh

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon