IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

After Twitter, the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta company fired more almost 11,000 of its employees in one go, making it one of the worst layoffs in tech history. An Indian man who was one of the employees let go has spoken out about his situation after being let go barely two days after joining Meta. What's worse is that Himanshu V, the employee, had recently moved to Canada from India for his new Meta position. Himanshu is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who has previously worked for companies like GitHub, Adobe, and Flipkart, according to his LinkedIn page.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote that he moved to Canada to work for Meta, but two days later, his voyage came to a stop because of the company's major layoffs. "My heart goes out to everyone going through a challenging time right now," he added. The now-ex-Meta employee claimed to be unsure of his future move and urged LinkedIn users to let him know if they knew of any openings for software engineers.

Many expressed their shock and sadness for Himanshu after reading his post, and many offered him comfort. Many also posted links to businesses that were recruiting software engineers and gave him leads on employment openings.

Following dismal profits and a decline in sales, Facebook's parent company Meta said on Wednesday that more than 11,000 staff will be let go in an effort to cut expenses. Employees would get 16 weeks of basic salary as severance, plus an extra two weeks for each year of service. According to the corporation, employees will be reimbursed for healthcare expenses for six months.

The business has also promised immigration help for Indians and other international workers who operate out of Meta United States offices. These layoffs have put many H1B visa holders in danger. The affected individuals now have only 60 days to obtain employment; if they fail to do so, they will be forced to return to their hometown.