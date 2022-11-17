Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said that the Union minister fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors. He also said that Gadkari later recovered and left in his car.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fell ill while he was attending a program in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday (November 17). The Road Transport and Highways Minister was attending an event to launch the construction of the proposed 13 km four-lane elevated road along NH10.

It is reportedly said that Nitin Gadkari complained of uneasiness during the program and was soon examined by doctors.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said that the Union minister fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors. He also said that Gadkari later recovered and left in his car.

"After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car," Zimba said.

On Thursday, the Union minister laid the foundation stone of a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak's Cantonment. The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction.

In a tweet, Gadkari said, "Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 NH projects worth Rs. 1206 Crore in Siliguri today." He also shared pictures from the launch event where he was seen greeting the crowd from the stage.

According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme. Details regarding his health are awaited.

Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of Rs 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.