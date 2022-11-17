Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details

    Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said that the Union minister fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors. He also said that Gadkari later recovered and left in his car.

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fell ill while he was attending a program in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday (November 17). The Road Transport and Highways Minister was attending an event to launch the construction of the proposed 13 km four-lane elevated road along NH10.

    It is reportedly said that Nitin Gadkari complained of uneasiness during the program and was soon examined by doctors.

    Also read: Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred

    Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said that the Union minister fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors. He also said that Gadkari later recovered and left in his car.

    "After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car," Zimba said.

    On Thursday, the Union minister laid the foundation stone of a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak's Cantonment. The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction.

    Also read: Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    In a tweet, Gadkari said, "Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 NH projects worth Rs. 1206 Crore in Siliguri today." He also shared pictures from the launch event where he was seen greeting the crowd from the stage.

    According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme. Details regarding his health are awaited.

    Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of Rs 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred AJR

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha Walker s face after dismembering her Delhi Police gcw

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    I m sure you have not considered facts and figures..: Hemant Soren in his letter to ED

    'I'm sure you have not considered facts and figures..': Hemant Soren in his letter to ED

    Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi gets a pat on the back from CPM

    Now, Rahul Gandhi gets a pat on the back from CPM

    Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened' AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

    Recent Stories

    Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro always on display soon after complaints gcw

    Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display soon after complaints

    Meta designates Sandhya Devanathan as new India head and VP - adt

    Meta India designates Sandhya Devanathan as new country head and VP

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs join Rahul Gandhi's political campaign RBA

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs join Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred AJR

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha Walker s face after dismembering her Delhi Police gcw

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    Recent Videos

    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon