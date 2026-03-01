Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure prompt pension disbursal and outreach. He released ₹141.91 crore to over 9.5 lakh beneficiaries and stressed the government's commitment to social security for all.

CM Directs Prompt Pension Resolution and Outreach

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions that pension cases must be resolved with complete promptness while chairing a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday. He ensured that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of social security scheme benefits. He directed officials to launch extensive outreach campaigns to spread awareness about pension schemes among maximum eligible beneficiaries and to present an innovation-based, effective action plan at the earliest to connect deprived and vulnerable sections with these schemes.

The Chief Minister stated that under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" programme, camps organised across the state have had a significantly positive impact, leading to a notable increase in the number of pension beneficiaries. Calling it a reflection of the government's sensitive and committed approach, he instructed that such special drives must continue regularly in remote and hilly areas to ensure that social security benefits reach even the last person in the queue.

Digital Transfer of Pension Funds

Chief Minister Dhami was chairing a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister released the February 2026 pension instalment of the Social Welfare Department through a one-click digital transfer. On this occasion, a total of 957,651 beneficiaries received ₹14,191.61 lakh (₹141.91 crore). The amount includes both the monthly pension and arrears, ensuring timely financial support to eligible beneficiaries.

Scheme-Wise Beneficiary Breakdown

In February, under the Old Age Pension Scheme, 593,184 beneficiaries were provided ₹1,500 per month, amounting to ₹8,897.76 lakh. Under the Widow Pension Scheme, 231,593 beneficiaries received ₹1,500 per month, totalling ₹3,473.895 lakh. Under the Divyang (Disability) Pension Scheme, 87,477 beneficiaries were transferred ₹1,500 per month, amounting to ₹1,312.155 lakh. Under the Farmer Pension Scheme, 27,638 beneficiaries received ₹1,200 per month, totalling ₹331.656 lakh. Under the Destitute/Abandoned Women Pension Scheme, 8,096 beneficiaries were paid ₹1,200 per month, amounting to ₹97.24 lakh. Under the Maintenance Grant Scheme, 7,409 beneficiaries received ₹700 per month, totalling ₹51.86 lakh. Under the Teelu Rauteli Pension Scheme, 2,125 beneficiaries were provided ₹1,200 per month, amounting to ₹25.5 lakh, while under the Dwarf Pension Scheme, 129 beneficiaries received ₹1,200 per month, totalling ₹1.55 lakh.

A Commitment to Social Justice and Inclusive Development

Chief Minister Dhami said that social security schemes are not merely financial assistance but a strong expression of the state government's commitment to sensitivity, social justice, and inclusive development. " The government's clear objective is to provide continuous and effective financial support to vulnerable, deprived, and needy sections of society so that they can lead a life of dignity," said CM. (ANI)