Air India Express has extended its flight suspension to six West Asian nations until March 2 due to escalating conflict and airspace closures. The move has led to hundreds of flight cancellations at major Indian airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India Express Extends Flight Suspensions

Air India Express has extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates until 11:59 pm on March 2, an Air India Express spokesperson said on Sunday.

This comes as most of the countries in West Asia have closed their airspace after the escalation of the conflict. An Air India Express spokesperson advised passengers to check their flight status on the official website. He also informed that the Airline is offering an option to reschedule travel to a future date without any date-change fees.

Widespread Cancellations at Major Indian Airports

So far, a total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to sources.

Similarly, 125 flights, 67 departing flights and 58 arriving flights have also been cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, according to airport sources.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, 17 arrivals and 16 departures have been cancelled for March 1 and 3 arrivals and 2 departures are cancelled for March 2.

International Carriers Halt Operations

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, Air India express have cancelled over 110 flights.

Meanwhile, International carriers like Emirates have temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March. Flight operations at Hamad International Airport in Doha remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Regional Conflict Escalates, Iran's Supreme Leader Dead

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens.

Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been declared dead in the strikes.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. (ANI)