RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate a three-day Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer from March 6-8, 2026. A key highlight is the mass recitation of the Dadaguru Ektisa by 18 million devotees worldwide simultaneously on March 7.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be inaugurating a three-day Chadar Mahotsav and Dadaguru Ektisa recitation, to be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, from March 6 to 8, 2026. Preparations are in full swing at the festival venue in Jaisalmer, which will be organised under the guidance of Acharya Jinmani Prabh Suri.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A special highlight of the event is the historic Mahasankalp (great resolution) of the mass recitation of the Dadaguru Ektisa by 18 million devotees worldwide simultaneously on March 7. The event is being organised under the aegis of the Dada Gurudev Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav Samiti.

Key Organisers and Participants

Representatives from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Spiritual and Service Institute, Vidya Bharati, and numerous socio-cultural organisations are participating in the event.

The program will be held under the holy guidance of Gachchadhipati Acharya Maniprabh Suri Ji. The visionary of this grand festival is Acharya Jinmanogya Sagar.

The Chairman of the Chadar Mahotsav Committee is Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a minister in the Maharashtra government, and the coordinator is Tejraj Golechha, former Chairman of JITO.

Approximately 400 saints from various Indian traditions will be present at the event. Approximately 20,000 devotees will be present for the three-day program.

A Global Campaign of Faith and Unity

According to Gachchadhipati Acharya, "this campaign is not merely a religious ritual, but a massive campaign of faith, unity, and spiritual awakening on a global scale. At the designated time, devotees in various cities across the country and abroad will simultaneously recite Dadaguru Ektisa from their respective locations, creating a collective wave of spiritual consciousness across the world. This event is taking the form of a global spiritual movement. For the first time in 871 years, the Chadar will be formally consecrated at the Dada Gurudev Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav. Prior to this, the Chadar will be brought to the festival site from Jaisalmer Fort on a grand chariot. Upadhyay Mahendrasagar Maharaj will be conferred the title of Acharya on March 8th."

Prakash Chandra Lodha, National Chairman of the Dadaguru Ektisa program, stated that "the highlight of the three-day Chadar Mahotsav, to be held from March 6th to 8th, 2026, under the auspices of the Gachchadhipati Acharya Jinmaniprabh Suri, will be the historic Mahasankalp (great resolution) of the collective Dadaguru Ektisa recitation by 18 million devotees worldwide on March 7th, 2026. Devotees from across the country and abroad will recite the Chadar simultaneously at the scheduled time, thereby spreading spiritual energy globally."

Three-Day Festival Schedule

Day 1: Inauguration and Commemorative Releases

On March 6th, the first day of the Chadar Mahotsav, the auspicious entry of the Gachchadhipatishri, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and other devotees will begin. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat will be present at the Dharmasabha that will follow. A Chadar Festival coin and a special postage stamp will be released on this occasion. In the evening, a live play based on the life of Dada Gurudev will be staged for the first time.

Day 2: Grand Procession and Mass Recitation

On the second day of the event, March 7th, the Chadar Varghoda will depart from Jaisalmer Fort. Following this, 18 million devotees worldwide will recite Dada Guru Ektis. Chadar Abhishek and puja will take place in the afternoon. Renowned musicians will perform at the Bhakti Mahotsav during the cultural evening.

Day 3: Conferment Ceremonies and Conclusion

On March 8th, Upadhyay Mahendrasagar Maharaj will be conferred the title of Acharya, and the Ganini Pad ceremony will also be held. Chadar, water, and Vasakshep will be distributed on the same day.

Historical Significance and Preparations

Jaisalmer Jain Trust President Mahendra Singh Bhansali stated that "work on building huge dome tents at the Dedansar grounds has been underway for a month in preparation for the Jain community's historic event in Jaisalmer. A museum is also being constructed on the grounds. Approximately 20,000 devotees of Dadaguru Jindatt Suri from across the country and abroad will visit Jaisalmer for this occasion. It is worth noting that Jaisalmer district is considered a highly significant religious site for the Jain community."

Organising committee secretary Padam Tatia stated that "the first Dadaguru, Acharya Jindatt Suri, is considered a great spiritual leader of the 11th century."

"According to tradition, his cremation took place on land donated by King Arnoraj in Ajmer. The Chadar did not burn during the cremation, a supernatural event that continues to inspire unwavering faith among devotees even today. According to historical records, about a century and a half ago, the Maharawal of Jaisalmer ordered this Chadar from Anhilpur Patan to mitigate epidemics. Currently, this Chadar is preserved in the Jinbhadra Suri Gyan Bhandar in Jaisalmer Fort. The Chadar Festival is organised based on this tradition," he said.

National Scholarly Symposium

During the program, a national scholarly symposium will be held on March 7 and 8, 2026, on the topic "The Contribution of the Dadaguru Tradition to India's Cultural Integration, Social Harmony, and Harmony." Several prestigious educational institutions, including Jodhpur University, Rajasthan University, Prakrit Bharati Institute, and the Centre for Social and Cultural Studies, will participate as knowledge partners. Various Acharyas, Jain monks, nuns, and subject matter experts will be present.

(ANI)