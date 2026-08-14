Union Minister Jitendra Singh led a massive 'Tiranga Rally' in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He highlighted PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision and development in border areas.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday led a massive 'Tiranga Rally' in Kathua on the eve of Independence Day. The rally was part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' a Mass Movement: Jitendra Singh

Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh said, "It is Independence Day tomorrow, we are completing 79 years of independence and next year we will be completing 80 years. It will then be 20 years until 2047, for which PM Modi has given a clarion call for Viksit Bharat. The Govt has recently given Vande Mataram the status of national anthem. A law was brought for that. Wew are also celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has also been ongoing. This is like a mass movement, you would find people hoisting the Tiranga at their residence...

Development at the Border

We are fortunate to be here in this border village, at the international border...Expressing gratitude to the BSF, we carried out the Tiranga Yatra here at zero line...In these 10 years, quality roads and mobile towers have been built till zero line. Modern family bunkers have been built here. Families living here during Operation Sindoor, refused to move from here because they felt so safe. Govts before 2014 ignored this place..."

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram '. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.