President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, recalling the horrors of Partition and lauding refugees who didn't give up their identity. She also paid tribute to Sardar Patel for unifying India and reiterated the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that lakhs of people had to become refugees due to communal violence and endure the horrors of Partition but they did not give up their identity. Addressing the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, President Murmu also recalled Sardar Vallabhai Patel's contribution in integrating the princely states into the country.

The President said that the country is moving ahead towards building Viksit Bharat by the centenary year of Independence in 2047. "Guided by the spirit of Antyodaya, it is our resolve to ensure that the fruits of development reach every individual. Embracing our rich heritage and the ideals of the freedom movement, we march ahead on the path of modern development. The Ved-Vakya, 'Vayam Rashtre Jagriyam' inspires us to always remain ready to serve the nation," she said.

Tributes to Freedom Fighters

The President said that during the freedom struggle, people with diverse ideologies were united by one common goal - India's Independence. "During the Swadeshi Movement, the song Vande Mataram became a song of the masses. Countless Indians plunged themselves into our freedom struggle under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar embodied the highest ideals of social reform and patriotism. I humbly bow to all those great sons and daughters of Bharat Mata whose ideals guided our country to its freedom and its progress thereafter," the President said.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

"Today, on the 14th of August, we observe Vibhajan Vibheeshika Smriti Divas. We solemnly remember those lakhs of Indians who lost their lives in the violence resulting from the partition, or were forced to endure the tragedy of displacement. Lakhs of people had to become refugees due to communal violence and endure the horrors of partition. Yet, they did not give up their identity," she added.

Unification of Modern India

The President said that the Constitution rests on the foundation of people's participation and the spirit of public participation has always been inherent in the people of our country which is the cradle of democracy. She said that citizens are promoting the same tradition of people's participation and national campaigns are being implemented through active participation of the people and noted that this is an inspiring achievement of the country's democracy.

"At the time of our independence, along with the grave consequences of partition, was the extraordinary challenge of unifying more than 550 princely states with a newly independent India. Sardar Patel put an end to the system of kingdoms and integrated the princely states into our independent democracy. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my respectful tributes to the sacred memory of the sculptor of the unity of modern India Lauh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," she said. (ANI)