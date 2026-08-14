Addressing the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu said the true meaning of freedom is enabling all citizens to fulfil their aspirations and make India the foremost nation in the world.

President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that the true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens can utilise opportunities to fulfil their aspirations and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world. Addressing the nation on the eve of the country's 80th Independence Day, the President said the Tricolour is the "symbol of our freedom". "On the eve of our Independence Day, I convey my warm greetings to all of you for this national festival. In a few hours from now, our country will witness the auspicious beginning of the 80th year since its independence. All Indians, living in the country and abroad, celebrate this festival with great joy. Our Tricolour is the symbol of our freedom. We unfurl it with immense pride," she said.

"On August 15, 1947, Bharat Mata was liberated from the shackles of subjugation. Every citizen became an architect of the destiny of Independent India. The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens are able to utilise opportunities to fulfil their aspirations, and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," she added.

Nation-building a collective effort

The President said that dedicated students and teachers, scientists and engineers committed to development, doctors and healthcare workers providing health services, industrious workers and "our Annadata farmers" are all contributing to nation-building through their efforts.

She said talented sportspersons, craftspersons and artists, visionary intellectuals, diligent members of the workforce in private and public sectors, people's representatives, officials in the judicial system, dutiful civil servants, big and small investors, selfless social workers, and all Safai Mitras are all playing an important role in the nation's progress. "Numerous citizens engaged in various other activities, and every citizen who faithfully discharges the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution, are active partners in our nation-building process. I wholeheartedly appreciate each one of them," she said.

Commendation for Armed Forces and Diaspora

The President commended the devotion of the soldiers in the three Armed Forces, Armed Police Forces, and all police personnel for their unwavering dedication to duty. She also lauded the Indian diaspora and the officials serving in the country's embassies who enhance India's prestige and honour on the global stage. (ANI)