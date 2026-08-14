NSA Ajit Doval stated that India's tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, discussing 'Operation Sindoor' which was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A new Discovery docuseries will reveal insights into the operation.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, in his first interview since Operation Sindoor, said India had decided to destroy enemy camps responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack and asserted that India's tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness.

Speaking in Discovery's two-part docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor, Doval said, "We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps, particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack."

"Message to the world is very clear - India's generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences," he added.

Declassified: Operation Sindoor Docuseries

According to a release, the two-part series brings together India's senior military and national security leadership, operational commanders and frontline personnel, offering insights into how key moments of the operation took shape and unfolded through the accounts of those who led it.

Building on Discovery's legacy of telling pivotal real-world stories, the series will premiere exclusively on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15, 2026, from 9 PM to 11 PM.

Beginning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Part One of the series traces how the armed forces and intelligence teams moved into action by gathering intelligence, carrying out surveillance and preparing for the operation. The series shows how teams identified targets, conducted mock drills and planned for multiple scenarios, working towards a precise operation designed to minimise civilian and military casualties, a release said.

Part Two moves from planning to execution and takes viewers inside the operation as it unfolded, drawing on first-hand accounts from those involved. It captures the moments before the strikes, coordination across the Army, Navy and Air Force, and decisions taken in real time, eventually leading to confirmation that the mission had been completed.

The docuseries also provides insight into the military thinking that followed once the objective had been set, including target assessment, decisions taken as the situation developed and the responsibility placed on those carrying out the mission, a release further said.

'India Would Not Bow Down to Such Threats'

General Anil Chauhan (Retd.), former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said that the Pahalgam attack had deeply affected the country and that India had decided not to bow down to such threats.

"Like, I think, all citizens of the country, we were actually hit by the brutality of this attack. I think it was most barbaric. It was decided that India would not bow down to such kinds of threats. At a strategic level, I think that knowing when to stop a conflict is equally important. It is easy to start a war; it is very difficult to stop it," he said.

Role of Women Officers

Speaking about the participation of women officers in the Army's press briefing, Chauhan said their presence conveyed two important messages.

"From the armed forces, we were represented by two women officers, and it conveyed two important messages: that the women of India will not be deterred by these cowardly attacks, and that the social and emotional fabric of India will remain unaffected even by such kinds of challenges," he said.

A New Chapter for Factual Storytelling

At the core of the docuseries are accounts from people closely associated with Operation Sindoor, who recount the events, decisions and considerations that shaped its course. Inputs from defence experts and the wider national security context are also part of the series, which aims to provide an account of the operation through the voices of those who led and experienced it, a release added.

Arjun Nohwar, SVP and Managing Director, India and South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the series marked a new chapter for factual storytelling in India for the company.

"For decades, Discovery has earned the trust of audiences by telling real stories which are not only engaging but also authentic and credible. With Declassified: Operation Sindoor, our endeavour is to bring audiences closer to one of the most significant chapters in India's recent military history through the voices of those who led and lived it," Nohwar said.

"Launching the Declassified franchise reflects our ambition to spotlight the defining events that have shaped history. It has been a privilege for us to present this docuseries, and we hope it leaves audiences with a deeper understanding of the preparation and leadership behind this operation," he added.

Documenting with Honesty and Depth

The docuseries is co-directed by Prabhu Asgaonkar and Manika Berry. Speaking about the project, they said, "From the very beginning, our objective was to document this operation with honesty, depth and responsibility. The extraordinary access we were given allowed us to move beyond the headlines and tell this story through the voices of those who lived it. Every interview and every detail was approached with care to create an authentic record that honours the service and national resolve, while bringing audiences closer to the human stories behind the operation."

Promotional Campaign

As per a release, the series is supported by a 360-degree, multi-platform campaign spanning outdoor, television, cinema, digital and social media.

As part of the campaign, large-scale projections were carried out at landmark locations including Mumbai's Sea Link and WeWork BKC. Inspired by the symbolism of sindoor, the projections illuminated the landmarks in crimson red, bringing the visual identity of the series to life, a release added. (ANI)

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