Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi, calling his conduct 'unbecoming' for a LoP. He said the use of derogatory language is unacceptable and demanded a public apology from the Congress leader.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his conduct was unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional position as LoP and demanding a public apology.

In a post on X, CM Choudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, the kind of unbecoming conduct you have displayed while holding such an important constitutional position as the Leader of the Opposition shames the entire democratic discourse."

"The use of such derogatory and unbecoming language against the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is unacceptable in any democratic system. Differences may exist in politics, but one cannot compromise on decorum, language, and democratic values," he added.

Choudhary said the country expects an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks. "The country expects a public apology from you for this unbecoming conduct," he said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised the PM Modi government's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth.

'Foreign policy is not mere friendship'

During the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention held in the national capital, the Congress MP said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians."

"I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians. I was young. We went to America. Since we're talking about expressions, I'll share this. We went to America. I was twelve years old. Priyanka, myself, my mother, and my grandmother - my grandmother was the Prime Minister. There was a state dinner -- an official dinner. My grandmother and mother went to the official dinner," he said.

He added, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country."

Accusations on Iran, China Policy

The Congress leader also accused the government of "wrecking" India's foreign policy and claimed that India had failed to leverage its relationships with Iran, the US and Russia during the conflict in Iran.

"War broke out in Iran. For India - had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi--this presented the greatest opportunity in the world," Gandhi said.

He claimed that Pakistan had instead become a mediator while India remained a bystander.

Gandhi also alleged that China had blocked Indian troops from patrolling certain areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and accused the government of pressuring media organisations not to publish reports about it.

He further criticised the government's handling of the Galwan incident, alleging that conflicting statements about the loss of territory had weakened India's position during negotiations with China.

Gandhi also alleged that the government's foreign policy had been compromised for political and financial interests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)