Union Ministers criticize the opposition's stance on the Women's Reservation Bill, as the Centre prepares to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and Delimitation (Second) Bill in the upcoming special Parliament session.

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary said that the women of the country will give a befitting answer to the opposition, alleging that they have been opposing the Women's Reservation Bill from the very beginning. Speaking to the reporters, Chaudhary accused the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the broader INDIA bloc of consistently obstructing women's political empowerment. "The Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the entire INDI alliance have been against the Women's Reservation Bill from the very beginning. For that very reason, they are travelling around trying to oppose it. In the times to come, the women of the country will give them an answer," he said.

Moreover, Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the Congress of taking its oldest allies, DMK, for granted and questioned Rahul Gandhi's understanding of the Constitution. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Today Rahul Gandhi suddenly remembers the DMK even though, driven by his own ambitions, he tore apart a decades-old alliance without any prior dialogue with MK Stalin or his party. When he decided to join an alternative coalition, hoping to remain in power in Tamil Nadu, and aligned himself with Vijay, he didn’t think of MK Stalin then." Further criticising the opposition, he said that where NDA is bringing old allies such as Akali Dal back into the fold, Congress is witnessing its partners drift away one after another. "But the Congress, blinded by its own arrogance, only seeks others out when it finds itself in need. Yet, when it comes to making decisions, they never spare a thought for its alliance partners; partners who have been among its oldest allies. At a time when the NDA is successfully bringing long-standing allies back into the fold with parties like the Akali Dal returning to the alliance, the Congress is watching its own partners drift away, one by one," he said. Paswan took a direct swipe at Gandhi's habit of carrying a pocket copy of the Constitution at public events; he said that if the Lok Sabha LoP opens and reads it, he might just understand that the Constitution gives legitimacy to delimitation in the Lok Sabha. "This is a bill that comes with full constitutional validity. The problem is that the Constitution isn't just something to be carried around in one's pocket. If only he would open it and read it, he might understand that it is the Constitution itself that provides the very legitimacy he questions and makes it mandatory," he said.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje asserted that a 50 per cent increase in seats will be good for the people of South India. She asserted that the legislation would swiftly clear Parliament and claimed the Congress leadership had suffered a major political setback. "Tomorrow, the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill will be introduced, and they will also be passed within 3 days. Today, Stalin too has announced his support. Approving a 50% increase is good for South India because our population has declined. Whatever is good for the people of South India- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra, Kerala must be accepted, and Stalin ji did that, delivering a strong blow to Congress. Sonia Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, and Rahul Gandhi ji went to his residence over a bill and returned humiliated. Rahul Gandhi is not fit to hold the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP)," she said.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce a legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The Centre has proposed a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for each state. (ANI)