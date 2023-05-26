Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    On Thursday, Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society. Shah, while laying the foundation stone of the tenth campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district, said he will travel to Manipur to help resolve disputes.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29 to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this at a press conference.

    Speaking to reporters, Rai said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stay for three days and would work to end the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all the people. We will talk with people at different places and listen to their views and opinions."

    'False narrative from WhatsApp University...' Congress says 'Sengol' was never symbol of transfer of power

    "The recent unrest has only impeded development," Rai said, adding there was calm and peace for the last nine years with no blockade and few bandhs. Rai said all problems and issues would be solved in peaceful manner and people should have faith in the government and shun all forms of violence.

    On Thursday, Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

    Shah, while laying the foundation stone of the tenth campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district, said he will travel to Manipur to help resolve disputes.

    Sengol's history explained: A look into the past of the sacred sceptre to be installed in new Parliament

    "I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," he said.

    "The Centre will ensure that justice is delivered to all those who suffered in the clashes in the state, but people must hold dialogue to ensure peace," Shah said.

    During the last six years, prior to the recent clashes, there was no blockade or bandh in Manipur and "people must ensure the return of such a situation again". "Charcha ke saath hi shanti ho sakti hain (Peace can only be restored through dialogue)," he said.

    Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji | WATCH

    The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

    Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

    The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Parliament Controversy Congress says 'Sengol' was never a symbol of transfer of power

    'False narrative from WhatsApp University...' Congress says 'Sengol' was never symbol of transfer of power

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji | WATCH

    New Parliament building: From religious prayer to minting Rs 75 coin; here's the inauguration ceremony details AJR

    New Parliament building: From religious prayer to minting Rs 75 coin; here's the inauguration ceremony details

    Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building; check details AJR

    Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building; check details

    Recent Stories

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show vma

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show

    New Parliament Controversy Congress says 'Sengol' was never a symbol of transfer of power

    'False narrative from WhatsApp University...' Congress says 'Sengol' was never symbol of transfer of power

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon