A six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district tragically died after falling through a hole in her dilapidated school bus floor. She was subsequently run over by the vehicle, which was allegedly operating without a valid fitness certificate.

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district after a six-year-old girl, Ananya, lost her life in a horrific school bus accident caused by alleged negligence. The child reportedly fell through a gaping hole in the floor of the moving bus and was fatally injured, triggering widespread anger among locals and renewed scrutiny of school transport safety.

According to reports, the bus was in a severely dilapidated condition, with a damaged and weakened floor that gave way while the vehicle was in motion. The young student slipped through the opening and came under the bus, leading to her death on the spot. Eyewitness accounts and preliminary findings suggest that the bus continued operating despite its unsafe condition.

Authorities later revealed that the vehicle was allegedly running without a valid fitness certificate, raising serious questions about regulatory oversight and enforcement. The incident has exposed glaring lapses in safety compliance, particularly in school transportation systems that are expected to adhere to strict guidelines.

Following the tragedy, angry residents and family members staged protests, demanding strict action against those responsible. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine accountability, including the role of the school management and transport operators.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for regular vehicle inspections, stricter enforcement of safety norms, and accountability in school transport services. Experts warn that such negligence is not isolated, pointing to a broader systemic issue where outdated or poorly maintained vehicles continue to ferry children.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the young victim and preventing similar tragedies in the future. The case serves as a grim reminder that lapses in basic safety standards can have devastating consequences, especially when it involves the lives of children entrusted to institutional care.

