Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi, reiterating the upcoming electoral battle as "NDA vs Tamil Nadu" while asserting that his government's accomplishments were achieved despite deliberate "pressures and obstacles".

Stalin Touts 'Dravidian Model' Achievements

Stalin contrasted the Dravidian Model of progressive development against the BJP's ideology, which he claimed was a mix of "violence, hate speech, and regressive ideology". Adressing an event in Chennai, he highlighted that Tamil Nadu has become the only state to achieve double-digit growth.

"It is because we have performed as an all-round achievement that the BJP government itself has described Tamil Nadu as the number one state in terms of economic performance. Not only are we number one, but Tamil Nadu is also the only state to have achieved double-digit growth. Not just in economic growth, Tamil Nadu ranks first in the Human Development Index as well. This is a matter of pride and distinction for me," Stalin said.

A Challenge to 'Double Engine' States

He took a direct swipe at the BJP "double engine" government states, saying, "Can the BJP-ruled states across India, the so-called 'double engine' states, show such development? Certainly not."

"All they (BJP) promote is violence, hate speech, and regressive ideology. In complete contrast stands our Dravidian Model government. What you must especially note is that all these achievements were accomplished without the support of the Union Government. In fact, we achieved them despite the pressures and obstacles created by them," he added.

Rebutting PM Modi and Mocking Opposition Alliance

Stalin highlighted that he came to the CM office in 2021 with a ten-year vision. "We are working at a faster pace than I had even imagined. To implement my vision, we will continue to work in the same mission mode for the next five years," said the CM

On Maduravoyal Project and Policy 'Confusion'

Responding to the recent allegations by PM Modi regarding the Maduravoyal road project, Stalin blamed the AIADMK for causing previous delays through court stays when they were in power. "After we assumed office, we coordinated with the Union Government, obtained approval, and now the work is progressing", he said.

He equated DMK to development, stating that people in the state are well aware of the goverment's efforts and accused the PM of creating policy confusion ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. "However, Prime Minister Modi, having no achievements of his own to highlight, has resorted to policy confusion during the election period," Stalin said

'Comedy' of NDA-AIADMK Alliance

Taking another dig at the AIADMK and NDA, he remarked that their alliance does not know which one is leading in the campaigns. "While Edappadi Palaniswami was present on stage as the leader of the AIADMK, Prime Minister Modi spoke of forming an NDA government, " he said, describing it as a "comedy".

'NDA vs Tamil Nadu': Stalin's Election Battle Cry

"That is why, when I launched my election campaign, I said that the coming election would be 'NDA vs Tamil Nadu." Some questioned me when I said this. But every time Prime Minister Modi and the Union Home Minister visit Tamil Nadu, they only reaffirm what I said."

Promising that his government will work in "mission mode" for the next five years to break its own records under Dravidian Model 2.0, he added, "In this election, Tamil Nadu versus Delhi, in which Tamil Nadu will certainly win."

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)