    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department raids underway in 40 locations connected to minister Senthil Balaji | WATCH

    It is reportedly said that the searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister. Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

    First Published May 26, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Officials from the Income Tax department on Friday (May 26) launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, reports said.

    Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. This development comes around a month after the IT department raid on G-Square, a real estate firm, which is alleged to be linked to the first-family of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged corruption by TANGEDCO officials.

    It is alleged that TASMAC stores charge Rs 10 extra while selling liquor bottles in order to pay the 'Karur team.' The Karur team is allegedly connected to Balaji.

    Recently, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai had demanded the removal of Balaji from the Cabinet due to the hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu and the order of the Supreme Court to the Crime Branch of the police and the ED to resume their investigations against him.

    Annamalai said that if Balaji remains in the Cabinet, a fair investigation against him would not be possible.

