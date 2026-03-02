AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai has written to the MEA, urging proactive measures for the safety of Indians in the Middle East. He stressed the need for helplines and evacuation plans, reflecting concerns from families in Tamil Nadu about regional tensions.

AIADMK MP raises concerns for Indians in Middle East

AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressing concern over the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, and urging the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians living in the region.

In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, Inbadurai highlighted the concerns of families in Tamil Nadu, particularly following a request made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians, especially Tamils, residing in Middle Eastern countries. "I write to you with deep concern over the tense and evolving situation prevailing in parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. In this context, the request made by our party's General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urging the safety of Indians and particularly Tamils residing in the region, reflects the genuine concern of lakhs of families in Tamil Nadu," Inbadurai wrote.

The MP noted that a significant number of Indians, especially from Tamil Nadu, are living and working across various Middle Eastern nations and contribute significantly to both the Indian economy and their families back home. "A substantial number of Indians -- especially from Tamil Nadu, notably from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts -- are living and working across Middle Eastern countries. Their contribution to both the Indian economy and their families back home is immeasurable. At this critical juncture, their safety and well-being must be treated as a matter of utmost priority," Inbadurai said in the letter.

MP Calls for Proactive Measures

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor developments in the region and strengthen coordination with Indian embassies and consulates to ensure timely support for Indian nationals. The Rajya Sabha MP also called for the activation of dedicated emergency helplines for residents of Tamil Nadu and stressed the need to keep evacuation and rescue arrangements ready in case the situation deteriorates.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of maintaining continuous communication with Indian community associations abroad to provide reassurance and timely updates to families in India. "Proactive preparedness and timely intervention by the Government of India will provide immense reassurance to the families anxiously awaiting updates from their loved ones," he stated.

Inbadurai further urged the government to take all necessary steps to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from affected regions. "I sincerely request your good offices to take all appropriate and necessary measures to ensure the safety, security, and, if required, safe evacuation of our people," Inbadurai The letter comes amid heightened concerns over regional tensions in parts of the Middle East, prompting appeals from political leaders and families for precautionary measures to safeguard Indian nationals working and residing in affected regions.

Centre Assures Safety and Evacuation Measures

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, said, "The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries."

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, also, while speaking to ANI on the West Asia conflict, said the government has planned everything, and the evacuation process is on schedule. "The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind," Harichandan said. (ANI)