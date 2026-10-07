The Union Cabinet has extended the Fast Track Special Courts scheme until March 31, 2031. This initiative will operate 850 courts nationwide, including exclusive POCSO courts, to ensure rapid justice for victims of sexual offenses and abuse.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to extend the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) scheme for another five years, till March 31, 2031, saying that it plays a crucial role in ensuring speedy justice for women and children who are victims of crime. In a post on X, CM Yadav described the decision as a "historic" step towards ensuring "speedy" justice for women and children. “Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet has taken a historic decision towards ensuring speedy justice for women and children,” CM Yadav said. He further stressed that Fast Track Courts play a vital role in expediting hearings of pending cases and that the Centre's decision would significantly accelerate their disposal.

Scheme Expansion and Implementation

The Union Cabinet held in New Delhi on Wednesday, approved the continuation and expansion of the scheme, under which 850 Fast Track Special Courts, including exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Courts, will operate across the country. The existing network of 779 Fast Track Special Courts, including 399 exclusive POCSO Courts, will be expanded, with additional districts to be covered based on the pendency of rape and POCSO cases. The scheme will be implemented across 29 participating States and Union Territories.

Government Commitment to Justice

Briefing reporters on the Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government had approved the extension and strengthening of 850 fast-track special courts across the country. "The Cabinet has approved the strengthening and extension of 850 fast-track courts, specifically to address cases of child abuse and rape. It is our government's firm commitment that whenever such vulnerabilities or issues arise in society—whether they involve atrocities against women or threats to the well-being of the next generation—we will take decisive action," Vaishnaw said.

Highlighting the Centre’s zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women and children, the Union Minister said the government would ensure effective implementation of existing laws, introduce new legislation wherever necessary and strengthen mechanisms to deliver speedy justice. “As part of this ongoing effort to deliver swifter justice, the Cabinet has sanctioned the extension and strengthening of these 850 fast-track courts,” he added. (ANI)